AI in Agriculture Market 2021 Statistics May Set New Growth Story in Upcoming Years

AI in Agriculture Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the AI in Agriculture industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and penetrating insights. No matter the client is an industry insider, potential entrant, or investor, the report will provide useful data and information.

AI in Agriculture Market Report Summary:

The report demonstrates detailed coverage of the AI in Agriculture industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading AI in Agriculture by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the AI in Agriculture industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into the main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global AI in Agriculture market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status, and the future prospects of the global AI in Agriculture market.

AI in Agriculture Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, AI in Agriculture Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

  • IBM
  • Deere & Company
  • Microsoft
  • Agribotix
  • The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
  • Granular
  • Descartes Labs
  • Prospera
  • Mavrx
  • Awhere
  • Gamaya
  • Ec2ce
  • Precision Hawk
  • Skysquirrel Technologies
  • Cainthus
  • Tule Technologies
  • Resson
  • Farmbot
  • Connecterra
  • Vision Robotics
  • Harvest Croo
  • Autonomous Tractor Corporation
  • Trace Genomics
  • Vine Rangers
  • Cropx
  • Spensa Technologies

AI in Agriculture Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • AI-As-A-Service

AI in Agriculture Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

  • Precision Farming
  • Livestock Monitoring
  • Drone Analytics
  • Agriculture Robots
  • Other Applications

AI in Agriculture Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

AI in Agriculture Market Research Objectives:

  • To study and analyze the global AI in Agriculture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.
  • To understand the structure of the AI in Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.
  • Focuses on the key global AI in Agriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
  • To analyze AI in Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
  • To project the consumption of AI in Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

AI in Agriculture Market Report Includes:

  • Data tables
  • Overview of global AI in Agriculture market
  • Detailed key players analysis across regions
  • Analyses of global market trends, with historical data, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Insights into regulatory and environmental developments
  • Information on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the AI in Agriculture market
  • Profiles of major players in the industry

Significance of the report which makes it worth buying:

  • A broad and precise understanding of AI in Agriculture Industry is offered in the segmented form based on product types, applications, and regions
  • AI in Agriculture Industry Drivers and challenges affecting the industry growth are presented in this report
  • Planning the business strategies and factors leading to the market development
  • Evaluating the market competition and planning the business strategies accordingly
  • Understanding AI in Agriculture Industry business plans, policies, technological advancements and company profiles of top players.

