Asia Events Industry Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Asia events industry size was valued at $273.8 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $567.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Events refer to public gathering of populace at a determined time and place for a purpose. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.

The growth of the Asia events industry is majorly driven by upsurge in frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events. Furthermore, deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry growth. Moreover, customarily held multidimensional events acts as a key driver of the Asia event industry market. In addition, rise in sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, and Cocoa Cola for a major Asian three-day festival as well as a small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the market growth. Introduction of new media platforms and distribution methods further offers scope for giants to interact and organize events involving artists, performers, speakers, and business coaches. However, higher entry cost and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry. On the contrary, surge in investment in travel & tourism is projected to boost the growth of Asia event industry during forecast period.

The Asia events market is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer, and age group. On the basis of type, the events industry is divided into music concerts, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others. By revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sale, sponsorship, and others. As per organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. Depending on age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21-40years, and 41 years & above.

The major players profiled in the report are, ATPI LTD, BCD Meeting & Events, CAPITA PLC, CVENT Inc., Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Questex LLC, Reed Exhibitions Ltd, Riviera Events, Stubhub, Inc., and Lixil Group Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report presents a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Asia events industry from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in Asia are mapped on the basis of their market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the players.

– The report includes the analysis of regional market, key players, segments, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Music Concert

o Festivals

o Sports

o Exhibitions & Conferences

o Corporate Events & Seminar

o Others

– By Revenue Source

o Tickets

o Sponsorship

o Others

– By Organizer

o Corporate

o Sports

o Education

o Entertainment

o Others

– By Age Group

o Below 20 Years

o 21-40 Years

o 41 Years & Above

– By Country

India

China

Singapore

Malaysia

Japan

Philippines

Indonesia

South Korea

Rest of Asia