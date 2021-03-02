All news

Automotive Sensor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

reportoceanComments Off on Automotive Sensor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global automotive sensor market size is expected to reach $37.65 billion by 2027 from $16.40 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Automotive sensors are used to detect and monitor different physical and chemical processes in a vehicle, to find out any issues that could occur in the future. With the help automotive sensors, leading companies provide safety, comfort, and affordability to their consumers. It enhances performance of vehicles and increases their life span. The report analyzes the global automotive sensor market covering different technologies used for manufacturing various sensor types. Sensor is a device that detects physical input such as heat, motion, pressure, or any other entity, and responds by producing an output on a display or transmits the information in electronic form for further processing.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1039

Presently, there is an increase in demand for intelligent sensors in vehicles, which allows manufactures to give drivers higher level of safety & security, reliability, and information & entertainment. Manufacturers of electronic devices are incorporating more sensors in their devices to add additional features and compete with other players in the market. High competition in the electronic market, steady upgrade in electronic devices, and increase in automation in the automotive industry through electronic devices are anticipated to drive the market growth in the future.

Factors such as rise in use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry, surge in demand for automotive sensors in hybrid and electric cars, increase in use of custom designed electronics devices. However, high development cost of automotive sensors is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the automobile industry and growth in the automotive sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the automotive sensor market during the forecast period.

The global automotive sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is categorized into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, motion sensors, speed sensors, and gas sensors. By application, it is divided into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety & security, and telematics.

By region, the global automotive sensor market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America accounted for the highest market share, owing to expansion of the electronics market and rise in sales of EVs. Europe was the second largest contributor, in terms of revenue and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for passenger vehicles.

The key players operating in the market includes Robert Bosch, DENSO Corporation, AUTOLIV INC, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Automotive Company, Sensata Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V, and Infineon Technologies AG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Type
– Temperature Sensors
– Pressure Sensors
– Motion Sensors
– Speed Sensors
– Gas Sensors
BY Application
– Powertrain
– Chassis
– Body Electronics
– Safety & Security
– Telematics
BY REGION
– North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
– Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o France
o Rest of Europe
– Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
– LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1039

KEY PLAYERS
– Robert Bosch
– DENSO Corporation
– AUTOLIV INC
– Continental AG
– Valeo
– Delphi Automotive Company
– Sensata Technologies
– NXP Semiconductor
– STMicroelectronics N.V
– Infineon Technologies AG

https://expresskeeper.com/
reportocean

Related Articles
All news

Electric Double Layer Capacitor�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the […]
All news

Global Wear Parts Market 2020-2027| Know Growth Factors and Future Scope With Key Players: Castolin Eutectic, Wear Parts Services, Borox, Palbit, Redexim

alex

The Global Wear Parts Market Report provides a detailed analysis with the help of leading manufacturers such as “Castolin Eutectic, Wear Parts Services, Borox, Palbit, Redexim, Magotteaux, Boundary Equipment, Black Cat Wear Parts, Hensley Industries, Miller Carbide, LSW Wear Parts, QMS, Spokane Industries, Steel Unlimited, Inc, Metso, Columbia Steel, MTW, Frictec, GNA Enterprises, Spare Parts […]
All news

Global Residential Water Treatment Market 2021 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: HCL BPO Services NI, Plusoft Informatica, Convergys Corp, Capita Customer Management, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact, Enter Call Center, ATOS, West Corporation, EXL Service Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, BT Communications (Ireland), Sitel, IBM Global Process Services, IBEX Global, Teleperformance,,,,, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Residential Water Treatment Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Residential Water Treatment market. Residential Water Treatment Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. According to the Residential Water Treatment Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate […]