Automotive Sensor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global automotive sensor market size is expected to reach $37.65 billion by 2027 from $16.40 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Automotive sensors are used to detect and monitor different physical and chemical processes in a vehicle, to find out any issues that could occur in the future. With the help automotive sensors, leading companies provide safety, comfort, and affordability to their consumers. It enhances performance of vehicles and increases their life span. The report analyzes the global automotive sensor market covering different technologies used for manufacturing various sensor types. Sensor is a device that detects physical input such as heat, motion, pressure, or any other entity, and responds by producing an output on a display or transmits the information in electronic form for further processing.

Presently, there is an increase in demand for intelligent sensors in vehicles, which allows manufactures to give drivers higher level of safety & security, reliability, and information & entertainment. Manufacturers of electronic devices are incorporating more sensors in their devices to add additional features and compete with other players in the market. High competition in the electronic market, steady upgrade in electronic devices, and increase in automation in the automotive industry through electronic devices are anticipated to drive the market growth in the future.

Factors such as rise in use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry, surge in demand for automotive sensors in hybrid and electric cars, increase in use of custom designed electronics devices. However, high development cost of automotive sensors is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the automobile industry and growth in the automotive sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the automotive sensor market during the forecast period.

The global automotive sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is categorized into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, motion sensors, speed sensors, and gas sensors. By application, it is divided into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety & security, and telematics.

By region, the global automotive sensor market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America accounted for the highest market share, owing to expansion of the electronics market and rise in sales of EVs. Europe was the second largest contributor, in terms of revenue and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for passenger vehicles.

The key players operating in the market includes Robert Bosch, DENSO Corporation, AUTOLIV INC, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Automotive Company, Sensata Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V, and Infineon Technologies AG.

