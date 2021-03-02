All news

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Value Projected to Expand by 2030

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market’s primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2025.

The report provides an analysis of the Automotive & Transportation Coatings market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several companies including

By Company

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • PPG
  • Nippon Paint
  • Kansai Paint
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Covestro AG
  • Arkema
  • Beckers Group
  • Berger Paints India Limited
  • Eastman
  • Clariant AG
  • Royal DSM
  • Lord Corporation

    The Automotive & Transportation Coatings market report presents an original and independent inquiry in the Automotive & Transportation Coatings market. Furthermore, the market evaluation in terms of value and volume (US$ mn and thousand units) consists of data from across all five regions of the globe including: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

    Some key points of Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market research report:

    Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Strategic Developments: The study comprises the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

    Segment by Type

  • Waterborne Coating
  • Solvent Borne Coating
  • Powder Coating
  • UV-cured Coating

    Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Plane
  • Truck
  • Train
  • Others

    Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, including revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

    Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Analytical Tools: The Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Key reason to purchase Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market report:

    1) To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    2) CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023.

    3) Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Automotive & Transportation Coatings market during the next five years.

    4) Precise estimation of the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market.

    5) A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors.

    All news

