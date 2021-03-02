Barrier Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global barrier systems market was valued at $19,150.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $25,411.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The global barrier systems market was 34,353 thousand units by volume in 2019, and is projected to reach 49,415 thousand units by volume by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Barrier systems are essential components that are used to eliminate and minimize the crashes and vehicle collisions to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians. These systems include fence, bollard, crash barrier, drop arm, and others. Rapid growth in the infrastructure industries and urbanization has highly impacted the traffic level on roads, leading to increased number of accident incidences. To curb down the accident frequencies and ensure road safety, barrier systems are installed. Barrier systems are the road directors that ensure safety for vehicles as well as pedestrians by guiding them along with proper routes and preventing them from entering into restricted areas.

Government’s increasing investments in transport infrastructure including road, highway, bridge, railway, and airport is a primary factor that accelerates the demand for barrier systems. Furthermore, rise in population and increase in purchasing power drive the automobile industry; thereby, stimulating the need for application of safety solutions. This scenario is expected to boost the barrier systems market growth. Moreover, with the continuous technological evolution, manufacturers are producing barrier systems equipped with automated control panel systems, which serve as a potential booster for the global market growth. However, barrier systems especially rigid barriers incur high-cost of repair on crash impacts, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global market.

As per the market trend, plastic barrier systems are witnessing significant growth, owing to its attributes such as low cost, durability, and light weight. One of the major factors that drives the adoption of plastic barrier system among the manufacturers includes the recyclability and reusability properties of plastics.

The global barrier systems market is segmented on the basis of device type, technology, material type, and application. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into fence, bollard, gates, crash barrier, drop arm, and others. Crash barrier is further sub-segmented into crash cushions, end treatments, sand and water-filled plastic barriers, and others. Technological segmentation includes rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible barrier systems. By material type, it is classified into metal and non-metal, wherein the metal segment is further divided into steel, aluminum, and tungsten, whereas, non-metal is segmented into plastic, wood, and concrete. Barrier systems have a significant application in roadways, railways, airports, and others (commercial and residential).

Region wise, the global barrier systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa). Asia-Pacific, India, in particular, poses a potential market for the global barrier systems market, owing to the rapid growth in the infrastructure sector.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key companies profiled in the report include A-SAFE, Avon-barrier, Barrier1 Systems, Inc., DELTABLOC, Global GRAB Technologies, Inc, Gramm Barrier Systems Limited, Hill & Smith Barrier, Lindsay Corporation, Tata Steel Europe, and Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging barrier systems market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the barrier systems market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The global barrier systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within barrier systems market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the barrier systems industry.

GLOBAL BARRIER SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Fences

– Bollards

– Gate

o Crash Barrier Systems

o Crash Cushions

o End Treatments

o Sand and Water Filled Barriers

o Guardrail Energy Absorbent Terminal

o Others

– Drop Arms

– Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Rigid

– Semirigid

– Flexible

BY MATERIAL TYPE

– Metal

o Steel

o Aluminum

o Tungsten

– Non-Metal

o Plastics

o Wood

o Concrete

BY APPLICATION

– Roadways

– Airports

– Railways

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o Germany

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– A-SAFE

– Avon-barrier

– Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

– DELTABLOC

– Global GRAB Technologies, Inc.

– Gramm Barrier Systems Limited

– Hill & Smith Barrier

– Lindsay Corporation

– Tata Steel Europe

– Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.