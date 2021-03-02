News

Covid-19 Impact On Automated Guided Vehicle Market Research Report 2021-2029

ankush

 

Future Market Insights has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 to 2029.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Future Market Insights to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Industry

The automotive market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The market growth declined drastically when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns for months and a deficiency in raw materials supply and shortage of human resources Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have seen a minor slump. However, the market is likely to face a swift turnaround as the economy starts to stabilize.

Key Players

Kion Group AG, JBT Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Kuka AG, AGVE Group, Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Transbotics Corporation, Murata Machinery, Seegrid Corporation, AVT Europe NV, SSI Schaefer, Toyota Industries Corporation, Cassioli Srl, Kollmorge, Robotnik, Mecalux, S.A., E&K Automation GMBH, and Bastian Solutions, Inc.are some of the market participants in the global automated guided vehicle market.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Taxonomy

By Technology

  • Laser Guidance
  • Magnetic Guidance
  • Infrared Guidance
  • Wire Guidance
  • Inertial Guided
  • Optical Guided

By Application

  • Transportation
  • Distribution
  • Storage

By Vehicle Type

  • Unit Load Carrier
  • Pallet Truck
  • Assembly Line Vehicle
  • Tow Vehicle
  • Forklift Truck
  • Light Load Trasporters

By End Use

  • Logistics
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Food & Beverages
  • Aerospace

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • APEJ
  • Japan
  • MEA

Queries Solved

  • What are the size of the overall Automated Guided Vehicle Market in the Automotive market and its segments?
  • What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
  • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market in the Automotive market, and how they are expected to impact the market?
  • What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Automated Guided Vehicle Market in the Automotive market?
  • What is the Automated Guided Vehicle Market in Automotive market size at the regional and country-level?
  • What are the key market players focusing on?
  • What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Automated Guided Vehicle Market in the Automotive market?
  • What are the recent trends in Automated Guided Vehicle Market in the Automotive market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
  • What are the challenges to the Automated Guided Vehicle Market in Automotive market growth?
  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market in the Automotive market?

ankush

