COVID-19 Impact on Smart Vending Machines Market Growth, Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2026

Smart vending Machine now represents a new breed of vending machine connected to the internet.Consumer interaction data is captured via touchscreen, beacon technology, NFC readers and simple motion sensors that detect a customer’s physical presence, combined with mobile and enterprise back-end integration, which enables smart vending to offer real-time promotions, as well as upsell and cross-sell opportunities to personalize the user experience and promote brand loyalty.

The global Smart Vending Machines market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Smart Vending Machines by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Beverage

Commodity

Food

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Fuji Electric

Crane Merchandising Systems

Sanden

N&W Global Vending

Seaga

Royal Vendors

Azkoyen

Sielaff

Bianchi Vending

Jofemar

FAS International

Automated Merchandising Systems

Deutsche Wurlitzer

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

