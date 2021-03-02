Face Mask Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global face mask market size was valued at $1,523.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 2,455.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. Face mask is a type protective mask that serves to protect against airborne diseases such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, and measles. The mask is a half face mask, which protects the nose, chin, and mouth. Moreover, increase in demand for surgical masks owing to its advanced usage in the field of medical surgery and diagnosis boosts the growth of the face mask market. In addition, availability of reusable surgery mask in the hospitals and also for public use is the major trend in the face mask market.

The increase in penetration of various online portals in the developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase face mask through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the face mask market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR906

The athletic wear company Under Armor has come up with an innovative new surgical mask, which is made up of a single piece of fabric and it does not require any sewing. Owing to this innovative idea, face mask can be produced rapidly in large quantities to meet the requirements of medical workers, who are on the front lines of the COVID19 crisis. In addition, Under Armor is producing the face mask at a pace of 1 lakh a week to fill this demand and supply gap which occurred due to COVID19.This move is expected to augment the growth of the face mask market. However, surge in prices and rise in popularity of face masks such as N95 respirator, surgical mask, and dust mask have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are usually available in the developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of the existing original face mask brands in these economies.

The face mask market is segmented into type, material, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into surgical mask, N95 respirators and dust mask. By material, it is bifurcated into cotton, polypropylene, and others. By nature, it is categorized into reusable and disposable. By distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

The key players operating in the face mask industry include 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the footwear market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

– The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR906

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Surgical Mask

o Dust Mask

o N95 Respirators

– By Material

o Cotton

o Polypropylene

o Others

– By Nature

o Reusable

o Disposable

– Distribution Channel

o Hypermarket/Supermarket

o Pharmacies

o Convenience Stores

o Online

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa