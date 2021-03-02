Fiber Cement Board Market: Detailed Segmentation and Forecast | Global Leading Profiles- James Hardie Building Products Inc., Etex Group, Evonik Industries

Fiber Cement Board Market research report is a detailed synopsis on the study of ABC industry and its impact on the market environment. By systematically understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to produce this most excellent market research report. The report brings into light several aspects related to industry and market. This global market research analysis report gives out a lot for the business and bestows with the solution for the hardest business problems. The XYZ report provides estimations on the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors

Fiber cement board market will reach at an estimated value of USD 20.27 billion and grow at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rising government regulations on use of asbestos is a vital factor driving the growth of fiber cement board market.

Fiber cement is also known as reinforced fiber cement, and is a composite building material which is used in construction. It is generally composed of Portland cement, fine silica (sand), cellulosic material, and other additives. It includes boards, panels, and siding and are extensively used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings due to their fire and impact resistant properties. They are also used for exterior wall cladding, partition walls, ceilings, and decorative applications. Fiber cement decorative cladding is generally used for rainscreen applications, while fiber Fiber Cement Board are used in corridors, tunnels, hotel lobbies, shopping malls, and residential buildings, among others. It is a low-cost composite material and also provides resistance to fungi, mold, and bacteria, thus increasing its durability.

Rising demand for fiber cement over its alternatives is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, increasing disposable incomes of individuals along with the higher standards of living, hiking demand for fiber cement in the building and construction industry, hiking advantage of easy installation of fiber cement siding on buildings, rising rapid industrialization and increasing construction activities all over the globe are the major factors among others driving the fiber cement board market. Moreover, rising urbanization and population in emerging economies and rising construction activities and infrastructure development will further create new opportunities for the fiber cement board market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

The major players covered in the polymer coated fabric market report are James Hardie Building Products Inc., Etex Group, Evonik Industries, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Saint-Gobain, CSR Limited, SCG, NICHIHA, Cembrit Holding A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Thomas Publishing Company., Central Fiber, Canfor, Dow, Portal Corporativo, James Hardie Industries plc, Ecolab, Mercer International Inc., Imerys, PPG Industries, Inc. and U.S. Silica. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the fiber cement board market due to rise in economic growth and greater development of infrastructure sector, rising rapid urbanisation, increasing industrialisation, migration and growing economies in this region.

Fiber cement board market is segmented on the basis of raw material, application, end-user, production process and product. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Based on raw material, the fiber cement board market is segmented into Portland cement, silica, cellulosic fiber, and other raw material.

• Based on application, the fiber cement board market is segmented into siding, roofing, molding and trim, trim wall, flooring, curtain walls and others. Siding has been further segmented into shingle siding, sheet form siding, lap siding and stucco or brick siding.

• Based on end-user, the fiber cement board market is segmented into commercial and residential. Commercial has been further segmented into exterior and interior. Residential has been further segmented into exterior and interior.

• Based on production process, the fiber cement board market is segmented into hatschek process, extrusion process and pertile process.

• The fiber cement board market is also segmented on the basis of product into high-density board, medium density board and low-density board.

Based on regions, the Fiber Cement Board Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

