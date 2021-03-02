Filling Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global filling equipment industry accounted for $17,820.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $23,499.4million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. The process of filling the manufactured product in the holding container before packaging can take up a lot of time. Filling equipment is convenient for large scale filling of the containers at high speed and with greater accuracy. Filling equipment include the machines used for filling box, bag, pouch, bottle and other type of holding container with solid, semi-solid and liquid form of products.

Rise in need of the consumable products has led to increase in the production capacity of the products by the manufacturers. Filling equipment being accurate, consistent and reliable are preferred by the manufacturers for the purpose of filling the consumable material or substance into the holding containers like box, pouch, tube, bottle and others, anticipating the growth of the filling equipment market during the forecast period.However, due to advance software and high quality parts, the cost of the machines is high, which restricts the growth of the filling equipment market

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR904

Rising number of companies in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical production are focusing on increasing the production output of their factories. This has increased the demand for filling equipment, which enables fast filling of the material in the containers such as box, bag, pouch, and bottle with high accuracy. Hence, growing focus on increasing the production output is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of filling equipment will restrain the growth of the market. The high cost of the filling equipment because of the atomization of the equipment using programmable logic controller (PLC), feedback systems, and software. Moreover, governments are focusing on the development of small and medium enterprises, which is expected to drive the filling equipment market in future.

The selection of the machine also depends upon the material to be filled by the machine in the holding container. Machines that fill liquid, semi-solid and solid have completely different operating procedure, feeding system and nozzle types. For instance, Coca-Cola Canners in South Africa started bottling sports drinks, iced tea and juices with and without fruit lumps. The manufacturing plant had two existing PET bottling lines, but a new line was needed due to high-pulp content of the juice. Therefore, in January 2017 Coca-Cola bought new filling equipment to match their needs from KHS Group, which is a manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment. Further, pharmaceutical industry needs very precise machines as it is used to fill the substances in liquid or powder form in the medicines.

Further, there are various types of filler machines depending upon the application. For instance, bottle filling is generally done by rotary feeding lines, whereas, cans and food packets are filled with straight feeding line. The type of filling machines used also depends on end-user industry and types of their products. Machines for liquid substances use different operating system, feeding system and nozzle that actually fills the container, can, bag or bottle. Further, in pharmaceutical industries the filling equipment used to fill liquid or powder in medicine bottles and capsules are of very high accuracy. In addition, filling equipment is also used in personal care, chemical, tobacco and other FMCG manufacturing companies.

Region wise, the filling equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest to filling equipment market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to rise in production of FMCG and pharmaceutical products.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the filling equipment market, such as Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Coesia S.p.A, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, Krones AG, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Salzgitter AG (KHS Group), Scholle IPN, Syntegon Technology GmbH and Tetra Laval International S.A.are provided in this report. The key strategies adopted by key players from 2017 to 2020 include product launches, acquisitions, and business expansions. Some competitors adopted product as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio and customers. For instance, in May 2018, Pavan, a subsidiary brand of GEA launched new MRD540, single sheet machine for forming and filling machine for fresh pasta and lobe pump for filling dosage and RRW540 double sheet machine for filling solid and liquid products. Thus, such strategies will give filling equipment market opportunity for growth during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging filling equipmentmarket trends and dynamics. The report also provides market size from 2020 to 2027.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Filling equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sales Type

o New Machinery

o Spare Parts

By Process Type

o Manual

o Semi-automatic

o Automatic

– Rotary feeding line

– Straight feeding line

By Product Type

o Solid

o Semi-solid

o Liquid

By End-user Industry

o Food

o Beverage

o Pharmaceutical

o Personal Care

o Chemical

o Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR904

Key Players

– Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

– Coesia S.p.A

– GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

– JBT

– Krones AG

– Ronchi Mario S.p.A

– Salzgitter AG (KHS Group)

– Scholle IPN

– Syntegon Technology GmbH

– Tetra Laval International S.A