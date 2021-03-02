GaN On Silicon Technology Market Forecast to 2026 – Leading Segment, Technological Impact and Top Players

Gallium nitride has huge potential over silicon, as it is capable of delivering 70% power efficiency along with higher scalability at high frequencies. Gallium nitride is likely to take over silicon technology due to its wider band gap that is capable of sustaining higher voltage.

The GaN on Silicon Technology market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The Global GaN On Silicon Technology Market report provides information about the Global industry, including valuable facts and figures. This research explores the detail such as industry chain structures, raw material suppliers; with manufacturing The GaN On Silicon Technology Sales market examines the primary segments of the scale of the market. This intelligent study provides historical data from 2015 alongside a forecast from 2020 to 2025.

The major vendors covered:

NXP Semiconductor

GaN Systems

Panasonic

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Transphorm

Texas Instruments

Qorvo

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Wolfspeed (Cree)

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global GaN On Silicon Technology market. Key segments analysed in the research include type, drive system, application and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, application, and geography for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

GaN on Silicon Technology Breakdown Data by Type

50 mm

100 mm

150 mm

200 mm

GaN on Silicon Technology Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, revenue, GaN On Silicon Technology market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Global GaN On Silicon Technology Market: Highlights

The report delivers the complete CAGR valuation and percentage.

A synopsis of all the pertinent information related to various growth rendering factors that are expected to influence growth through the growth span.

Crucial details such as growth estimations and market size are also mentioned in the report for reader awareness

