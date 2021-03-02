All news

Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A carbon dioxide sensor or CO2 sensor is an instrument for the measurement of carbon dioxide gas. The most common principles for CO2 sensors are infrared gas sensors (NDIR) and chemical gas sensors. Measuring carbon dioxide is important in monitoring indoor air quality, the function of the lungs in the form of a capnograph device, and many industrial processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced CO2 Sensors in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market 2019 (%)
The global Advanced CO2 Sensors market was valued at 715.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 998.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. While the Advanced CO2 Sensors market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced CO2 Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Advanced CO2 Sensors production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
NDIR CO2 Sensor
Chemical CO2 Sensor

Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Building Automation
Air Conditioners
Air Purifier
Industrial
Healthcare
Automotive
Petrochemical
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Siemens AG
Honeywell
Vaisala
SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)
Amphenol
Sensirion AG
Trane
E + E ELEKTRONIK
Figaro
Gas Sensing Solutions
Ati Airtest Technologies
Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics(Henan Hanwei Electronics)
Digital Control System Inc
ELT SENSOR.
Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

