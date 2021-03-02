All news

Global AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Aluminum nitride (AlN) is the only technical ceramic material that features an extremely interesting combination of very high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.

Aluminum Nitride (AlN), a covalently-bonded ceramic, is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity but is, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

About the statistic units “Piece”, it means a piece of AlN ceramic substrates, like the standard size 5.5*7.5 inch, 4.5*4.5 inch, 2*2 inch; 3*3 inch etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AlN Ceramic Substrates in UK, including the following market information:

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Piece)

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Piece)

Top Five Competitors in UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market 2019 (%)

The global AlN Ceramic Substrates market was valued at 57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 82 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. While the AlN Ceramic Substrates market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AlN Ceramic Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AlN Ceramic Substrates production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Piece)

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

AlN-170 AlN Ceramic Substrates

AlN-200 AlN Ceramic Substrates

Others, like AlN-180 and AlN-230 etc.

 

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Piece)

UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

IGBT

LED

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Piece)

Total UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Maruwa

Rogers/Curamik

CoorsTek

Toshiba Materials

ICP Technology

Ferrotec

KCC Corporation

Viking Tech

Mitsubishi Materials

Remtec

Stellar Ceramics

Shengda Tech

Nanjing Zhongjiang

 

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK AlN Ceramic Substrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

……Continuned

 

 

