Global Biochar Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Biochar market, Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.

Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biochar in China, including the following market information:
China Biochar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Biochar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Biochar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Biochar Market 2019 (%)
The global Biochar market was valued at 502.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 699 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Biochar market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biochar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biochar production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Biochar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Biochar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Wood Source Biochar
Corn Stove Source Biochar
Rice Stove Source Biochar
Wheat Stove Source Biochar
Other Stove Source Biochar

China Biochar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Biochar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Soil Conditioner
Fertilizer
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Biochar Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Biochar Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Biochar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Biochar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cool Planet
Biochar Supreme
NextChar
Terra Char
Genesis Industries
Interra Energy
CharGrow
Pacific Biochar
Biochar Now
The Biochar Company (TBC)
ElementC6

Table of Contents :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biochar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Biochar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Biochar Overall Market Size
2.1 China Biochar Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Biochar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Biochar Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biochar Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Biochar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Biochar Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Biochar Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Biochar Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biochar Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Biochar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biochar Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Biochar Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biochar Companies

….continued.

