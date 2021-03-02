All news

Global Carbon Graphite Brush Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Carbon Brush is a device which conducts current between stationary wires and moving parts, most commonly in a rotating shaft. Its basic applications are electric motors, alternators and electric generators.

The characteristics of carbon brush material measured by carbon brush manufacturers are as follows: self-lubrication, conductivity, durability, and rid ability during sliding contact.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Graphite Brush in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market 2019 (%)

The global Carbon Graphite Brush market was valued at 2270.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2449.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Carbon Graphite Brush market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon Graphite Brush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbon Graphite Brush production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electrographite Brush

Graphite Brush

Metal graphite Brush

Silver graphite Brush

 

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Equipment

Automotive application

Home application

Micro motors

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Carbon Graphite Brush Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Carbon Graphite Brush Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mersen

Morgan

Schunk

AVO

Helwig Carbon Products

GERKEN

Ohio

Fuji

Tris

Toyo Tanso

Dremel

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Donon

Sunki

Nantong Kangda

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Graphite Brush Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Carbon Graphite Brush Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……Continuned

 

