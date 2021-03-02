Global Chitosan Market to Find Growth Opportunity as Viral Inhibitor During the Covid-19 Pandemic, Market to Grow 2.4x by 2030 Says Future Market Insights

The chitosan market is expected to rise 2.4x between 2020 and 2030 with a very promising 9.5% CAGR. The coronavirus outbreak is likely to marginally impact the chitosan industry, as production activities in multiple countries have been limited by lockdown regulations. However, potential biomedical application of chitosan polymers as viral inhibitors will generate key growth opportunities during the crisis.

“Chitosan is known as good source of digestive fiber and is finding use increasingly in nutraceutical supplements intended for weight loss. The material is also playing critical roles in water treatment applications owing to its superior absorption capabilities, boosting demand through the forecast period,” says the FMI study.

Chitosan Market – Leading Takeaways

Food processing and packaging applications are gaining ground owing to chitosan’s anti-microbial characteristics.

Crabs as a source of chitosan are gaining popularity owing to higher yield and biodiversity initiatives.

Asia Pacific is a key market for chitosan production and consumptions, owing to demand in food processing and biomedical research in Japan and South Korea.

Chitosan Market – Growth Factors

Strong demand for chitosan in developing countries for water treatment and agriculture applications support growth.

Niche applications for biomedical and cosmetic product development generate lucrative growth opportunities.

Chitosan Market – Constraints

Poor moisture stability of chitosan limits applications in biomedical and cosmetics development.

High costs of chitosan production on terms of quality will hinder adoption and application.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown restrictions imposed by governments around the world has reduced the production of chitosan. Disruptions in supply chains of raw materials limit short term growth prospects. On the other hand, agriculture and waste water treatment applications will sustain demand during this period. Also, research into the use of chitosan polymers as a viral inhibitor in boosts demand for the material in biomedical applications for the covid-19 virus.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the chitosan market are Kytosan LLC, Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co., Koyo World Co. Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Nano3 Bio, Advanced Bioplymers AS, Primex EHF, Meron Biopolymers, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., and Biophrame Technologies.

Leading players in the chitosan market have been increasingly investing in research to widen the scope of applications, particularly in the field of biomedicine to generate lucrative revenue sources.

For instance, Regenerative Technologies Inc. has initiated clinical studies on the use of chitosan biopolymers for rotator cuff tear repair applications. On a similar note, Kitozyme has unveiled a chitosan gel for osteoarthritis treatment. Monsanto is funding CRISPR gene editing research with chitosan for fruit and vegetable production.

FMI’s provides in-depth insights on the chitosan market. The market is segmented in terms of application (water treatment, pharmaceutical & biochemical, food & beverage, cosmetics, and others), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

