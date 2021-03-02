Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) in China, including the following market information:

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market 2019 (%)

The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market was valued at 34710 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Others

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

DowDuPont

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

Hexion

Denka

Daicel

Evonik

Sumitomo Bakelite

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

Solvay

RTP

SI Group

Kolon

TenCate

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

