Global Fire Barrier Sealant Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Fire barrier sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Fire barrier sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Barrier Sealant in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market 2019 (%)
The global Fire Barrier Sealant market was valued at 627.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 720.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Fire Barrier Sealant market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fire Barrier Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Barrier Sealant production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Elastometric Type
Intumescent Type

Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M Company
Hilti
Rockwool
H. B. Fuller
Bostik (Arkema)
Tremco
Everbuild (Sika AG)
Specified Technologies
Fosroc (JMH Group)
Pecora
Trafalgar Fire
Promat
Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
Entc Nuclear Technology

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Barrier Sealant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Barrier Sealant Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Barrier Sealant Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Fire Barrier Sealant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Barrier Sealant Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Fire Barrier Sealant Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Barrier Sealant Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Elastometric Type
4.1.3 Intumescent Type
4.2 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Fire Barrier Sealant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

