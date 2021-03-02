All news

Global Flame Retardant CableMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Flame Retardant Cable Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

 

Flame retardant cables resist the spread of fire into a new area, while fire rated cables maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified time under defined conditions. The fundamental feature is: in the case of fire may be burned and can’t run, but can prevent the spread of the fire, the combustion is to the local scope, does not spread, keep other kinds of equipment, to avoid causing greater losses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Cable in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Meter)

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Meter)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market 2019 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Cable market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Flame Retardant Cable market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flame Retardant Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flame Retardant Cable production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Meter)

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low-smoke Halogen-free

Low-smoke Low-Halogen

Low-smoke Halogen

 

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Meter)

Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Buildings

Power Plant and Manufacturing Factory

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Total Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nexans

Prysmian

Keystone Cable

Axon’Cable

Leoni AG

Belden Electronics

Coleman Cable

Shanghai Delixi

Tsubaki Kabelschlepp

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Cable Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Cable Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Flame Retardant Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Cable Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Flame Retardant Cable Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Cable Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low-smoke Halogen-free

4.1.3 Low-smoke Low-Halogen

4.1.4 Low-smoke Halogen

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Buildings

5.1.3 Power Plant and Manufacturing Factory

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Flame Retardant Cable Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nexans

6.1.1 Nexans Corporate Summary

 

 

