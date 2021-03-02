Global Flame Retardant CableMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Flame Retardant Cable Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Flame retardant cables resist the spread of fire into a new area, while fire rated cables maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified time under defined conditions. The fundamental feature is: in the case of fire may be burned and can’t run, but can prevent the spread of the fire, the combustion is to the local scope, does not spread, keep other kinds of equipment, to avoid causing greater losses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Cable in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Meter)

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Meter)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market 2019 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Cable market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Flame Retardant Cable market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flame Retardant Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flame Retardant Cable production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Meter)

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low-smoke Halogen-free

Low-smoke Low-Halogen

Low-smoke Halogen

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Meter)

Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Buildings

Power Plant and Manufacturing Factory

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Total Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nexans

Prysmian

Keystone Cable

Axon’Cable

Leoni AG

Belden Electronics

Coleman Cable

Shanghai Delixi

Tsubaki Kabelschlepp

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Cable Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Cable Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Flame Retardant Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Cable Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Flame Retardant Cable Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Cable Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low-smoke Halogen-free

4.1.3 Low-smoke Low-Halogen

4.1.4 Low-smoke Halogen

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Buildings

5.1.3 Power Plant and Manufacturing Factory

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Flame Retardant Cable Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nexans

6.1.1 Nexans Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nexans Business Overview

6.1.3 Nexans Flame Retardant Cable Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nexans Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nexans Key News

6.2 Prysmian

6.2.1 Prysmian Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Prysmian Business Overview

6.2.3 Prysmian Flame Retardant Cable Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Prysmian Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Prysmian Key News

6.3 Keystone Cable

6.3.1 Keystone Cable Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Keystone Cable Business Overview

6.3.3 Keystone Cable Flame Retardant Cable Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Keystone Cable Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Keystone Cable Key News

…continued

