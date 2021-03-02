All news

Global Foundry Coke Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke has large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foundry Coke in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Foundry Coke Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Foundry Coke Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan Foundry Coke Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Foundry Coke Market 2019 (%)

The global Foundry Coke market was valued at 2128.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2253.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Foundry Coke market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foundry Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Foundry Coke production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Foundry Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Foundry Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ash Content ＜8%

8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

Ash Content ≥10%

Japan Foundry Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Foundry Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Foundry Coke Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Foundry Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Foundry Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan Foundry Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

Shandong Coking Group

Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

Victoria

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

OKK

Italiana Coke

Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

Shanxi Antai

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

Erie Coke

Shanxi Qinxin

ArcelorMittal Poland

CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O

Nippon Coke and Engineering

