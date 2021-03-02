All news

Global Instant Coffee Powder Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Instant coffee, also called soluble coffee, coffee crystals, and coffee powder, is a beverage derived from brewed coffee beans that enables people to quickly prepare hot coffee by adding hot water to the powder or crystals and stirring. Instant coffee is commercially prepared by either freeze-drying or spray drying, after which it can be rehydrated. Instant coffee in a concentrated liquid form is also manufactured.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Instant Coffee Powder in UK, including the following market information:
UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
UK Instant Coffee Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Instant Coffee Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Instant Coffee Powder market was valued at 27780 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 36010 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Instant Coffee Powder market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Instant Coffee Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Instant Coffee Powder production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:

UK Instant Coffee Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Spray Dry Coffee
Freeze Dry Coffee

UK Instant Coffee Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hotel
Restaurant
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Iguacu
Olam
Cacique
Cocam

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Instant Coffee Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Instant Coffee Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Instant Coffee Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Instant Coffee Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Instant Coffee Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

….….continued

