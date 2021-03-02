All news

Global Japanese Sake Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Japanese Sake is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from sake rice, also called sakamai.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Japanese Sake in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K L)
Malaysia Japanese Sake Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K L)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Japanese Sake Market 2019 (%)
The global Japanese Sake market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Japanese Sake market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Japanese Sake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Japanese Sake production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Japanese Sake Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K L)
Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Ordinary Sake
Junmai
Honjozo
Junmai Ginjo
Ginjo

Malaysia Japanese Sake Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K L)
Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
20-40 Years Old
40-60 Years Old
Above 60 Years Old

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Japanese Sake Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Japanese Sake Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K L)
Total Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dassai
Juyondai
Kubota
Hakkaisan
Kokuryu
Sudohonke
Takara
Gekkeikan
Ozeki
Yaegaki
Otokoyama

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Japanese Sake Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Japanese Sake Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Japanese Sake Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Japanese Sake Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Japanese Sake Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

….….continued

