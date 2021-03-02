Global Lignin Products Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources.

Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignin Products in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Lignin Products Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Lignin Products Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Lignin Products Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Lignin Products Market 2019 (%)

The global Lignin Products market was valued at 915.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1265 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Lignin Products market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lignin Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lignin Products production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Lignin Products Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Lignin Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Other

South Korea Lignin Products Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Lignin Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lignin Products Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lignin Products Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Lignin Products Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Lignin Products Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Borregaard LignoTech

KMT Polymers

Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Domsjo Fabriker

MWV (WestRock)

Weili Group

Wuhan East China Chemical

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lignin Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Lignin Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Lignin Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Lignin Products Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Lignin Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Lignin Products Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lignin Products Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Lignin Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Lignin Products Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Lignin Products Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Lignin Products Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lignin Products Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Lignin Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lignin Products Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Lignin Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lignin Products Companies

…continued

