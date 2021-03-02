All news

Global Pterostilbene Market in UK Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country from 2020-2026

Pterostilbene (trans-3,5-dimethoxy-4-hydroxystilbene) is a naturally occurring dietary compound, part of the stilbene group of compounds and the main antioxidant component of blueberries.
Pterostilbene is a methylated stilbene molecule with structural similarity to resveratrol, the only difference being two methoxy groups on the pterostilbene molecule that replace hydroxy groups on the resveratrol molecule.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pterostilbene in UK, including the following market information:
UK Pterostilbene Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Pterostilbene Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
UK Pterostilbene Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in UK Pterostilbene Market 2019 (%)
The global Pterostilbene market was valued at 2925.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4366.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. While the Pterostilbene market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pterostilbene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pterostilbene production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Pterostilbene Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
UK Pterostilbene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Natural Pterostilbene
Synthetic Pterostilbene

UK Pterostilbene Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
UK Pterostilbene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Cosmeceuticals
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Pterostilbene Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Pterostilbene Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Pterostilbene Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total UK Pterostilbene Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ChromaDex
Chemill
Herb Nutritionals
K V Natural
Wuxi Cima Science
Brilliant
Taizhou Bona
Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech
Shaanxi NHK Technology
Mellem

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pterostilbene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Pterostilbene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Pterostilbene Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Pterostilbene Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Pterostilbene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Pterostilbene Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pterostilbene Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Pterostilbene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Pterostilbene Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Pterostilbene Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Pterostilbene Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pterostilbene Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Pterostilbene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pterostilbene Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Pterostilbene Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pterostilbene Companies

