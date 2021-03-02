All news

Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

PVDC Barrier Material Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

 

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas where high resistance to moisture and aggressive medium is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDC Barrier Material in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market 2019 (%)

The global PVDC Barrier Material market was valued at 1285.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1407.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the PVDC Barrier Material market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVDC Barrier Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVDC Barrier Material production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVDC resins

PVDC latex

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Packaging and Wrap

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

Sterilized Medical Packaging

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Juhua

Solvay

Nantong SKT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVDC Barrier Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVDC Barrier Material Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVDC Barrier Material Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers PVDC Barrier Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Barrier Material Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 PVDC Barrier Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Barrier Material Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PVDC resins

4.1.3 PVDC latex

4.2 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food Packaging and Wrap

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals Packaging

5.1.4 Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

5.1.5 Sterilized Medical Packaging

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia PVDC Barrier Material Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DowDuPont

6.1.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.1.3 DowDuPont PVDC Barrier Material Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.2 Kureha

6.2.1 Kureha Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Kureha Business Overview

6.2.3 Kureha PVDC Barrier Material Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Kureha Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Kureha Key News

6.3 Asahi Kasei

6.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

6.3.3 Asahi Kasei PVDC Barrier Material Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Asahi Kasei Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Asahi Kasei Key News

6.4 Juhua

6.4.1 Juhua Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Juhua Business Overview

6.4.3 Juhua PVDC Barrier Material Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Juhua Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Juhua Key News

6.5 Solvay

 

 

….continued

