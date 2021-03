Global Radio ModemMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Radio Modem Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Modem in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Radio Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Radio Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Radio Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Radio Modem Market 2019 (%)

The global Radio Modem market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Radio Modem market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radio Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radio Modem production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Radio Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

Japan Radio Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government & Defense

Transportation

Electronic and Electricity

Mining & Oil

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Digi

Campbell Scientific

SATEL

RACOM

RF DataTech

Raveon Technologies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Westermo

Warwick Wireless

ATIM

Radiometrix

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radio Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Radio Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Radio Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Radio Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Radio Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Radio Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radio Modem Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Radio Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Radio Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Radio Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Radio Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Modem Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Radio Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Modem Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Radio Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 License-free frequency

4.1.3 UHF

4.1.4 Wi-Fi

4.1.5 VHF

4.2 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Radio Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government & Defense

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Electronic and Electricity

5.1.5 Mining & Oil

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Radio Modem Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

…continued

