Global Radio ModemMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Radio Modem Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222329-radio-modem-market-in-india-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Modem in India, including the following market information:

India Radio Modem Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Radio Modem Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Radio Modem Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Radio Modem Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/human-vaccine-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

The global Radio Modem market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Radio Modem market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Radio Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radio Modem production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Radio Modem Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indonesia-flexible-packaging-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-04

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

India Radio Modem Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Radio Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government & Defense

Transportation

Electronic and Electricity

Mining & Oil

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/virtual-reality-software-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-02

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Radio Modem Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Radio Modem Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ar-vr-smartglasses-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Digi

Campbell Scientific

SATEL

RACOM

RF DataTech

Raveon Technologies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Westermo

Warwick Wireless

ATIM

Radiometrix

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radio Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Radio Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Radio Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 India Radio Modem Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Radio Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Radio Modem Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radio Modem Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Radio Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Radio Modem Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Radio Modem Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Radio Modem Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Modem Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Radio Modem Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Modem Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Radio Modem Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Modem Companies

4 Sights by Product

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105