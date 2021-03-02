All news

Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market 2019 (%)

The global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market was valued at 36600 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 48120 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. While the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
AGM Battery
GEL Battery

Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
Forklifts and Other Vehicles
UPS
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson Controls

Exide
CSB Battery
GS Yuasaorate
Enersys
EAST PENN Manufacturing
Sebang
Atlasbx
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Trojan
First National Battery
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Power
Camel
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

….….continued

