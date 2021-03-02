Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027| Infineon, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), Rohm, STMicro

Los Angeles, United State, March 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of SiC and GaN Power Devices Market are: Infineon, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), Rohm, STMicro, Fuji, Mitsubishi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., Toshiba, GeneSic, Microchip Technology, GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies, Transphorm
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global SiC and GaN Power Devices market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market by Type Segments:
, GaN Power Devices, SiC Power Devices
Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market by Application Segments:
, UPS and PS Systems, PV Inverters, IMDs, EVs/HEVs, Others
Table of Contents
1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Overview
1.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Product Scope
1.2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 GaN Power Devices
1.2.3 SiC Power Devices
1.3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 UPS and PS Systems
1.3.3 PV Inverters
1.3.4 IMDs
1.3.5 EVs/HEVs
1.3.6 Others
1.4 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India SiC and GaN Power Devices Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top SiC and GaN Power Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top SiC and GaN Power Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in SiC and GaN Power Devices as of 2019)
3.4 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers SiC and GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key SiC and GaN Power Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size by Type
4.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size by Application
5.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SiC and GaN Power Devices Business
12.1 Infineon
12.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information
12.1.2 Infineon Business Overview
12.1.3 Infineon SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Infineon SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.1.5 Infineon Recent Development
12.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
12.2.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Business Overview
12.2.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.2.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Recent Development
12.3 Rohm
12.3.1 Rohm Corporation Information
12.3.2 Rohm Business Overview
12.3.3 Rohm SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Rohm SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.3.5 Rohm Recent Development
12.4 STMicro
12.4.1 STMicro Corporation Information
12.4.2 STMicro Business Overview
12.4.3 STMicro SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 STMicro SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.4.5 STMicro Recent Development
12.5 Fuji
12.5.1 Fuji Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fuji Business Overview
12.5.3 Fuji SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Fuji SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.5.5 Fuji Recent Development
12.6 Mitsubishi
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview
12.6.3 Mitsubishi SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mitsubishi SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
12.7 United Silicon Carbide Inc.
12.7.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Corporation Information
12.7.2 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Business Overview
12.7.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.7.5 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Toshiba
12.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.8.2 Toshiba Business Overview
12.8.3 Toshiba SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Toshiba SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.9 GeneSic
12.9.1 GeneSic Corporation Information
12.9.2 GeneSic Business Overview
12.9.3 GeneSic SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 GeneSic SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.9.5 GeneSic Recent Development
12.10 Microchip Technology
12.10.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
12.10.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview
12.10.3 Microchip Technology SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Microchip Technology SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.10.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
12.11 GaN Systems
12.11.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information
12.11.2 GaN Systems Business Overview
12.11.3 GaN Systems SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 GaN Systems SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.11.5 GaN Systems Recent Development
12.12 VisIC Technologies
12.12.1 VisIC Technologies Corporation Information
12.12.2 VisIC Technologies Business Overview
12.12.3 VisIC Technologies SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 VisIC Technologies SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.12.5 VisIC Technologies Recent Development
12.13 Transphorm
12.13.1 Transphorm Corporation Information
12.13.2 Transphorm Business Overview
12.13.3 Transphorm SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Transphorm SiC and GaN Power Devices Products Offered
12.13.5 Transphorm Recent Development 13 SiC and GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SiC and GaN Power Devices
13.4 SiC and GaN Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Distributors List
14.3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Trends
15.2 SiC and GaN Power Devices Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Challenges
15.4 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
