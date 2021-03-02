Global Slack Wax Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Slack wax is a mixture of oil and wax, obtained from lubricating oil. Slack wax is the crude wax produced by chilling and solvent filter-pressing wax distillate. It serves as feedstock and that is further refined and blended to create value-added petroleum wax products.

Slack wax is used in emulsions, construction board, matches, candles, rust protective products and moisture vapor barriers, polishes, inks, carbon paper and externally can be applied as good dust suppressants or controlled-release agents for various chemical and fertilizers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Slack Wax in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Slack Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Slack Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Slack Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Slack Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Slack Wax market was valued at 727.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 870.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Slack Wax market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Slack Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Slack Wax production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Slack Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Slack Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Slack Wax LMO

Slack Wax MMO

Slack Wax SPO

Thailand Slack Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Slack Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Candle

Particle Board & MDF

Polishing

Sealing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Slack Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Slack Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Slack Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Slack Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

IRPC

Pertamina

H&R Gruppe

American Refining Group

Iranol Oil

Thai Oil

CNPC

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Slack Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Slack Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Slack Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Slack Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Slack Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Slack Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Slack Wax Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Slack Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Slack Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Slack Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Slack Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Slack Wax Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Slack Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slack Wax Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Slack Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slack Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Slack Wax LMO

4.1.3 Slack Wax MMO

4.1.4 Slack Wax SPO

4.2 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Slack Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Candle

5.1.3 Particle Board & MDF

5.1.4 Polishing

5.1.5 Sealing

5.2 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Slack Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

