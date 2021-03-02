All news

Global Soy Protein Market in THAILAND – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Specialty Fats are tailor made to imitate the many positive traits of cocoa butter or other properties to make them more suitable for specific applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Fats in US, including the following market information:

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market 2019 (%)

The global Specialty Fats market was valued at 5759.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7279.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Specialty Fats market size in THAILAND  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Specialty Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Specialty Fats production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Others

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total THAILAND  Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AAK AB

Mewah

Cargill

Wilmar

IOI

Fuji Oil

Musim Mas

Apical

ISF

PT SMART

Bunge

Liberty Oil Mills

3F Industries

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Goodhope

Puratos

Lam Soon

Hain Celestial

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 THAILAND  Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: THAILAND  Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 THAILAND  Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 THAILAND  Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 THAILAND  Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026…CONTINUE

