Global Sports Apparels Market in THAILAND – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Apparels in China, including the following market information:

THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

THAILAND Sports Apparels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in THAILAND Sports Apparels Market 2019 (%)

The global Sports Apparels market was valued at 257670 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 308380 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Sports Apparels market size in THAILAND was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Apparels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sports Apparels production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

THAILAND Sports Apparels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

 

THAILAND Sports Apparels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sports Apparels Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sports Apparels Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Apparels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: THAILAND Sports Apparels Overall Market Size

2.1 THAILAND Sports Apparels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 THAILAND Sports Apparels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 THAILAND Sports Apparels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026…CONTINUE

