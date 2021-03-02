Global Time Switch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A time switch is a device that has a built-in mechanical or electronic timer that turns an electrical circuit on and off at certain times of the day. The electrical current typically is used to perform a task that otherwise would be done by a person. Time Switch work in a variety of areas, such as irrigation or other water pumps, indoor or outdoor lighting, ventilation systems and other devices that need to be turned on and off throughout the day. A time switch automatically performs these tasks so that a person doesn’t have to remember to do so or have to physically flip a switch at certain times every day.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Time Switch in China, including the following market information:
China Time Switch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Time Switch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Time Switch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Time Switch Market 2019 (%)
The global Time Switch market was valued at 1588.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1943.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Time Switch market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Time Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Time Switch production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Time Switch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Time Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Digital Time Switch
Analogue Time Switch
China Time Switch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Time Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Lightings
Appliances
Industrial Devices
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Time Switch Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Time Switch Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Time Switch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Time Switch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Intermatic Incorporated
leviton
Legrand
Honeywell
Hager
Havells India
Theben
Eaton
OMRON
Lutron Electronics
Sangamo
Hugo Müller
Panasonic Japan
Finder SPA
Enerlites
Any Electronics
