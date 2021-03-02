All news

Global Toasters Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

A toaster, or a toast maker, is an electric small appliance designed to brown sliced bread by exposing it to radiant heat, thus converting it into toast. Toasters can toast multiple types of sliced bread products. Invented in Scotland in 1893, it was developed over the years, with the introduction of an automatic mechanism to stop the toasting and pop the slices up.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toasters in India, including the following market information:

India Toasters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Toasters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Toasters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Toasters Market 2019 (%)

The global Toasters market was valued at 1314 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1406.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Toasters market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Toasters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Toasters production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Toasters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Toasters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

2 Slice Toasters

4 Slice Toasters

Others

India Toasters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Toasters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Toasters Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Toasters Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Toasters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Toasters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

West Bend

BELLA

Black & Decker

Breville

Cuisinart

Dualit

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Hamilton Beach

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Krups

Sunbeam

Waring

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toasters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Toasters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……Continuned

 

