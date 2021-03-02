Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) is a dedicated electronic circuit designed to deploy and modify memory to accelerate the creation of images for a display. These are used in tablets, embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. They manipulate computer graphics and image processing, which make them more efficient than general-purpose central processing units (CPUs). NVIDIA marketed world’s first GPU in 1999.

The GPU market consists of specialized processors with hundred times more computational cores than the CPU; it can be termed as an advanced version of the CPU. It enables large-scale simulation related to complex data along with additional capacity, and efficiency. The graphic processing unit market is an integral part of today’s mainstream computing systems. Over the past six years, there has been a notable increase in their performance and capabilities. The modern GPUs are not only powerful graphic engines but also highly parallel programmable processors featuring peak arithmetic that substantially outpaces their CPU counterparts. The advances in general-purpose computing GPU have positioned it as a compelling alternative to traditional microprocessors in high-performance computer systems.

Companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA, currently dominate the GPU market. With the growth in need of the compact devices enabled with the ability to support virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the integrated GPU industry is witnessing high growth in the global GPU market. In addition, increase in number of graphic games, trending artificial intelligence (AI), and increase in adoption of portable computing devices, such as laptops, are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the market. However, inability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphic designing software restrains the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of these devices in electronics & wearable’s industry is opportunistic for the market. Further, several factors such as increase in the demand for animation based games like FIFA, growing need for speed, and growing adoption of virtual reality headsets are expected to impact positively on the growth of the market.

The graphics processing unit market is segmented based on type, device, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into dedicated, integrated, and hybrid. The market by devices is segmented into computer, tablet, smartphone, gaming console, television, and others. The market by application comprises of electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in this graphics processing unit market report are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Dassault Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Siemens AG, Sony Corporation and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Dedicated

– Integrated

– Hybrid

BY DEVICE

– Computer

– Tablet

– Smartphone

– Gaming Console

– Television

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Electronics

– IT & Telecommunication

– Defense & Intelligence

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– NVIDIA Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

– Dassault Systems, Inc.,

– Google, Inc

– Siemens AG

– Sony Corporation