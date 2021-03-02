Hand Tools Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global hand tools market was valued at $22,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $30,381.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The hand tools are tools that usually do not use electricity and do not need any motor to operate. The hand tools include hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, cutters, saw, knives, scissors, clamps, and others. These tools are basic necessities to carry out the smallest of tasks such as plumbing, drilling, cutting, removing, and tightening of screw & nuts.

The factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in industrialization and urbanization drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for hand tools for residential application in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries empowers DIY culture, which drives the market growth. However, growth in popularity of battery power tools and volatile economic conditions in Latin America are expected to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global hand tools market is classified into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into wrench, plier, screw drivers, hammers, cable cutter, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into DIY, professional, and industrial. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail and online.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key companies profiled in the report include Akar Tools Limited, Snap-On Incorporated., Stanley Black and Decker, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Wera Tools, Apex Tool Group, Klein Tools Inc., Channellock, Inc., JCBL India, and Emerson Electric Co.

GLOBAL HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Wrench

– Plier

– Screw Drivers

– Hammers

– Cable Cutter

– Others

BY END USER

– DIY

– Professional

– Industrial

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

– Retail

– Online

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Akar Tools Limited

– Snap-On Incorporated.

– Stanley Black and Decker

– Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

– Wera Tools

– Apex Tool Group

– Klein Tools Inc.

– Channellock, Inc.

– JCBL India

– Emerson Electric Co.