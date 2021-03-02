Home Care Service Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Home care service providers offer various services through their product portfolio for the daily work in the house or offices such as laundry, errands, medication, cleaning, cooking, maintenance, and medical care services. The home care services are available for two sectors, which include commercial and residential. The residential cleaning services include staff for the house hold work, such as carpet cleaners, window cleaners, and a variety of other cleaning and home care services such as personal care and companionship services, private duty nursing care services, and home health care services required on a less frequent basis. The commercial cleaning services include cleaning companies, such as carpet and window cleaners. The adoption of home care services has been quite high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.

The global home care service market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in awareness for hygiene and environment and increase in adoption of home care services such as cleaning, cooking and medical care among the consumers. Moreover, growth in economy due to urbanization has paved the way for home care services. In addition, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward hygiene and environment allows them to spend more on the luxury services, which further boost the demand for home care services. However, low man power and non-availability of local service providers restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in number of working women population increase the popularity of home care service market.

The home care service market is segmented on the basis of service, duration, and region. On the basis of service, the market is categorized into maid services, carpet and upholstery, and other home care services. By duration, it is categorized into daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Chemdry, Cleannet, Jani-king Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Sodexo, Stanley Steemer International, Inc., and The Servicemaster Company, LLC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Services

o Maid Services

o Carpet & Upholstery

o Other Home Care Services

– By Duration

o Daily

o Weekly

o Monthly

o Quarterly

o Annually

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

France

The Netherlands

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa