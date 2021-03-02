Industrial Air Purifiers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027, from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Industrial air purifier or industrial air cleaner assists in purifying industrial indoor spaces. The industrial air is majorly contaminated by the minute particles generated during various processes, such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Moreover, industrial air purifiers are highly efficient in combatting bacterial and nonbacterial pollutants with the use of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters. These filters particularly capture smoke particles, fine dust, mold spores, fumes, and oil mist, which provide a healthy environment for the occupants working in the industries. Industrial air purifiers have high air intake capacities for large spaces and are designed to compensate for rough indoor environments in industrial workshops.

The deteriorating air quality, owing to heavy traffic, increase in industrialization, and combustion of fossil fuels has assisted in increasing the cases of respiratory infections and pulmonary diseases, globally. Such diseases contribute toward long-term ailments, which decrease the life expectancy of human beings. The industrial air purifiers, therefore, help in maintaining the air quality standards within the enclosed area where employees spend most of their time. This provides a safe environment for the occupants, which in turn, drives the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market. Furthermore, the global employment in industries has been propelling significantly in the recent years, due to increase in demand for processed food and metal fabrication. Individuals employed in such industries face direct impacts of the unnatural environment of the enclosed industrial spaces. For instance, the general working shift time of an employee in industry is eight to nine hours. During this period, the employee constantly inhales smoke, fumes, and other small dust particles induced through industrial processes. Such employees face severe health hazards, which may cause prolonged negative effects. Thus, for maintaining indoor industrial environment and to promote safety of employees, the implementation of industrial air purifiers is necessary. This significantly contributes toward the growth of the industrial air purifier market. Although various regulations have been implemented for maintaining the quality of emissions from industries, the regulations for maintaining air quality standards in the industrial workspace are comparatively few.

To overcome this, various environment protection organizations, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have specified regulations regarding the health of the workers by implementing appropriate laws. Such initiatives promote the use of industrial air purifiers, which, in turns, augments the market growth.

However, high costs and excessive energy consumption of industrial air purifiers are the major restraining factor of industrial air purifiers market. In addition, lack of awareness in developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America regarding indoor air quality in industries negatively affects the growth of the market.

On the contrary, constant technological advancements in air filters increase the air cleaning capacity of industrial air purifiers significantly. In addition, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and sensors enable effortless use of industrial air purifiers. All these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global industrial air purifiers market.

The global industrial air purifiers market is segmented into type, portability, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is categorized into molecular and particulate. Depending on portability, it is segregated into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end-user industry, it is differentiated into food & beverage, metal processing, agriculture, construction, and others.

The global industrial air purifiers market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International), Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).

Many competitors in the industrial air purifiers market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, the company Camfil launched Megalam EnerGuard and Absolute V. Megalam EnerGuard filters for cleanroom applications. These filters are low in cost and offer significant energy efficiency. The Absolute V. HEPA filters are termed as most energy-efficient filters and provide more than 20% energy savings. Similarly, the players are adopting acquisition strategy to strengthen their foothold in the industrial air purifiers industry. For instance, in February 2017, the company Parker Hannifin acquired the company Clarcor based in the U.S. Clarcor is majorly involved in providing industrial air filters and air purifiers.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AIR PURIFIERS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Molecular

– Particulate

BY PORTABILITY

– Portable

– Non-portable

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

– Food & Beverage

– Metal Processing

– Agriculture

– Construction

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o The UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Camfil

– Honeywell International Inc.

– SPX Corporation

– Trotec GmbH

– Parker Hannifin Corporation

– Euromate BV

– VFA Solutions B.V.

– Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International)

– Airoshine Air Purifiers

– Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare)