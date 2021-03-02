Industrial Gloves Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global industrial gloves market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Industrial gloves are used as a personal protective equipment in various industries such as automotive, food, and healthcare, to ensure worker’s safety and maintain sanitary conditions at work places. These gloves help to avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries. The industrial gloves can be disposable as well as reusable on the basis of requirement of specific work environment. The reusable gloves are generally thicker and are used in harsher work environment, whereas the disposable gloves are usually used in product protection and milder work environment. Due to the harsh work environment the threat of injury to the hands of the workers has been increased significantly, thus creating an impending need for industrial gloves. Industrial gloves including reusable and disposable gloves have addressed this need as they offer hand protection and product protection, respectively.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR896

The increase in awareness about work safety, rise in variety of threats to the personnel, rapid developments in food processing industry, and rise in demand for high dexterity gloves, are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global industrial gloves market during the forecast period. In addition, the outbreak of epidemics such as swine flu, resulting in increased use of gloves in product protection applications significantly fosters the growth of the industrial gloves market.

However, factors restraining the market growth include availability of local & inexpensive gloves and lack of awareness regarding usage of industrial gloves. The implementation of innovated technologies is expected to offer better growth prospects for the growth of the industrial glove market in the future.

The global industrial gloves market size is segmented into usability, material, end-user, glove type, protection and region. On the basis of usability, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable. Disposable gloves on the basis of material, the market is categorized into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Disposable gloves on the basis of end-user, the market is classified into aerospace, disk drives, flat panels, food, hospitals, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and others. Reusable gloves on the basis of glove type, the market is categorized into dipped gloves, knitted gloves, supported knitted gloves, and others. Reusable gloves on the basis of protection, the market is categorized into general purpose/mechanical protection, chemical/liquid protection, and product protection. Reusable gloves on the basis of end-user, the market is divided into machinery, oil & gas, metal fabrication, automotive, chemical, construction, plane manufacturing, food processing, office building cleaners, healthcare, and others. By region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Careplus Group Berhad, Supermax Corp., Ansell Healthcare, SHOWA, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Semperit AG Holding.

COVID-19 Analysis:

– The demand for industrial gloves across China and India is expected to increase as COVID-19 pandemic is receding slowly in these countries and government is now lifting the lockdown to start the industrial activities.

– Polyethylene disposable gloves are used in grocery retail stores to handle the grocery items and to avoid physical contact with the customers. The demand for polyethylene disposable gloves is expected to increase significantly during the lockdown as governments of various countries has allowed small and medium grocery retailers to continue their businesses and has kept them under the essential services category.

– The demand for disposable industrial gloves from the food industry is expected to increase considerably as governments of many countries has put food industry under essential services category. The demand for disposable gloves will continue to grow even after the restrictions are lifted.

– The pharmaceutical industry is expected to boom significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic as huge investment have been made by the governments of both developed and developing countries to develop vaccine for COVID-19. This is also expected to surge the demand for disposable gloves to be used while manufacturing of medicines to avoid cross contamination, and to be used by the researchers working on developing the vaccines.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR896

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Usability

– Disposable

– Reusable

– By Material (Disposable)

– Natural Rubber

– Nitrile

– Vinyl

– Neoprene

– Polyethylene

– Others

– By End-User (Disposable)

– Aerospace

– Disk Drives

– Flat Panels

– Food Industry

– Hospitals

– Medical Devices

– Pharmaceuticals

– Semiconductors

– Others

– By Protection (Reusable)

– General purpose/ Mechanical protection,

– Chemical/ Liquid Protection

– Product Protection

– By Glove Type (Reusable)

– Dipped Gloves

– Knitted Gloves

– Supported Knitted Gloves

– Others

– By Application (Reusable)

– Machinery

– Oil & Gas

– Metal Fabrication

– Automotive

– Chemical

– Construction

– Plane Manufacturing

– Food Processing

– Office Building Cleaners

– Healthcare

– Others

– By Region (Disposable & Reusable)

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA