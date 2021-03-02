Interactive Kiosk Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global interactive kiosk market size was valued at $14.76 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $32.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027. Interactive kiosk is a standalone booth that enables retail, banking, and other industries to provide information about transaction processes. Interactive kiosk is more flexible and allows organizations to adjust without incurring printing costs, tailor messaging, and installing new content easily.

The market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The demand for interactive kiosk market is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as emergence of advanced technologies, increase in demand for automated systems, growth in penetration interactive systems in retail applications, and consumers shift toward adoption of self-service systems. However, stringent government regulations and high initial investment associated with self-service kiosk hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancement in interactive kiosk such as tele-kiosks with global positioning system (GPS) technology is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the interactive kiosk industry.

The interactive market is segmented on the basis of type, display size, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is divided into bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, and vending kiosks. The self-service kiosk segment is further sub-segmented into information kiosk, self-checkout kiosk, ticketing kiosk, photo kiosks, patient information kiosks, check-in kiosks, employment kiosk, and others. The vending kiosk segment includes food & beverage kiosk and others. By display size, the market is segmented by less than 17 inch, 17 inch to 19 inch, 20 inch to 22 inch, 23 inch to 25 inch, 26 inch to 30 inch, 31 inch to 34 inch, 35 inch to 40 inch, 41 inch to 44 inch, 45 inch to 49 inch, 50 inch to 55 inch, and more than 55 inch. By industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, government, transportation, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the interactive kiosk market include NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech Co., Ltd., Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosks, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Source Technologies, TouchScreen Solutions, Embross, and REDYREF.

Interactive Kiosk Market Key Segments:

By Type

– Bank Kiosks

– Self-Service Kiosks

o Information Kiosk

o Self-checkout Kiosk (POS)

o Ticketing Kiosk

o Photo Kiosks

o Patient Information Kiosks

o Check-In Kiosks

o Employment Kiosk

o Others

– Vending Kiosks

o Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk

o Others

By Display Size

– Less than 17 Inch

– 17 Inch to 19 Inch

– 20 Inch to 22 Inch

– 23 Inch to 25 Inch

– 26 Inch to 30 Inch

– 31 Inch to 34 Inch

– 35 Inch to 40 Inch

– 41 Inch to 44 Inch

– 45 Inch to 49 Inch

– 50 Inch to 55 Inch

– More than 55 Inch

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Entertainment

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Government

– Transportation

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Taiwan

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

