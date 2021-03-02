Latin America Slide Rails Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Latin America slide rails market for home appliances, size is expected to reach $1,734.4 million in 2027, from $1,307.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. Slide rails, also known as linear guides or roller slides, are mainly used for linear motion of drawers in furniture and other appliances. In case of home appliances, slide rails are used in refrigerators, cooking & ovens, dishwashers, washers & dryers, and others. The slide rail products are constructed using stainless steel or aluminum with coating of zinc, electrocoating, or electroplating as per the requirement of appliance. For instance, the slide rails utilized for refrigerators and ovens mainly feature food grade lubricants and components, which can handle temperature variations.

The growth of urbanization in Latin America majorly drives the home appliances market. The increasing manufacturing industry in the region assists in the improvement of living standards of the population. This leads to development of urban cities, thereby driving the demand for home appliances, which, in turn, boosts the slide rails market growth in Latin America. Moreover, recovery in gross domestic product (GDP) of major countries in the region is a major indicator for economic stability. This economic stability assists majority of population to switch toward better standard of living, which includes consumption of automobiles, home appliances, and electronics. This propels consumption of home appliances, surging the demand for slide rails required in their manufacturing, thereby, driving the growth of the slide rails market in Latin America. Furthermore, increasing focus on public-private partnerships (PPPs) by various governments in Latin America to develop the infrastructure and improve living conditions of the people, helps in increasing the consumption of home appliances. The development in infrastructure improves the standard of living of population and boosts the consumption of appliances, electronics, automotive, and other products. The propel in consumption of home appliances thereby, drives the slide rails market in the region.

On the contrary, challenging political and economic uncertainties in Latin American countries such as Venezuela, Republic of Guatemala, and Ecuador is likely to restrain the market for slide rails for home appliance applications.

However, the technological advancements in home appliances such as artificial intelligence, digital touch technologies, and others promote the sale of these products. Such features encourage homeowners to upgrade their home appliances with latest technologies. This is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of slide rails market.

The Latin America side rail market for home appliances is divided on the basis of product type, end-user, and country. By product type, the market is segmented into light-, medium-, and heavy-duty slide rails. By end-user, the market is classified into refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and others. The others segment is further classified into cloth washers and laundry dryers.

The Latin America side rail market for home appliances is analyzed across the Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and rest of Latin America. The Brazil is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Chile is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

The key market players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Elesa+Ganter, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, Whirlpool Corporation, THK Co., Ltd. LG Corp., Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Rexroth AG), and ASKO Appliances.

Many competitors in the Latin America side rail market for home appliances adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio for the technological upgradations. For instance, in February 2019, the company Hettich launched new user-friendly movement devices for home appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. The new launched product include Quadro Compact full extension runner system for refrigerators, which provides maximum stability, smooth running performance, and quiet closing action with the integration of silent system technology. In addition, it also launched Quadro runner system for dishwashers, which features over-extension opening of the dishwasher rack. Similarly, in July 2017, the company Elesa+Ganter launched 13 new variants of telescopic slides to its current product portfolio. The slide can carry loads between 28 and 310 kg. Furthermore, the slides can be used for any application and features dampening systems, latches, detach function, and self-retracting mechanisms.

