Luxury Safari Tourism Market | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2026

The Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Luxury Safari Tourism Market.

The Luxury Safari Tourism market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Luxury Safari Tourism Market to the country level.

For this report, we undertook primary and secondary research in association with Tourism Economics, Amadeus Travel Intelligence, Connections Events, The Telegraph and various industry experts. Approaches include: analyzing tourism Economics estimations of the number of outbound luxury trips from each region between 2014 and the present (using an arrival definition), and projected growth patterns until 2025.

To compare the growth in overall travel with the growth in luxury travel, luxury traveller were defined as those with an annual household income of more than $350,000, and bookings arrivals order costs more than $3000 per person made by these traveller were deemed as luxury trips. Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination.

There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury travellers wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see  they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Top Companies Covered in Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market:

Wilderness

TUI Group

&Beyond

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Singita

Cox & Kings Ltd

Great Plains

Gamewatchers Safaris

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Rothschild Safaris

Butterfield & Robinson

Travcoa

Zicasso

Segment by Type:

Adventure Travel

Personalized Vacations

Segment by Application:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report focuses on global major leading Luxury Safari Tourism Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Luxury Safari Tourism industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With the list of tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market: Competitive Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Luxury Safari Tourism market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Luxury Safari Tourism market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Luxury Safari Tourism market.

