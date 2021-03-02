Military Wearable Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players | Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems

Military wearable enables soldiers to track and be tracked in real-time with great precision. Increasing spending by the government on military modernization program propelling the market growth. For instance, U.S. Army Futures Command is working towards the development of small, wearable tokens that will allow solders simple, non-contact access to protect battlefield networks while serving in the field. Moreover, BAE Systems received a contract worth USD 97 million from the US Army to supply new thermal weapon sights and night vision goggles for the ENVG III/FWS-I program. In addition, rising demand from the developing economies expected to drive the market demand during the forecasted period.According to AMA, the market for Military Wearable is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Adoption of Military Wearables Owing to Growing Asymmetric Warfare and Growing Focus on Military Modernization Program Globally.

AMA published a new study on the Military Wearable Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).

Companies that are profiled: Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Elbit Systems (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Saab AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (United States), Harris Corporation (United States) and L-3 Technologies (United States)

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Analyst at AMA have minutely considered analysis of operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments of key and emergingplayers and how they are affected by COVID-19 and economic slowdown worldwide.

The Military Wearable is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Wearable, Headwear, Eyewear, Wristwear, Bodywear, Hearables), Technology (Communication & Computing (Tactical Multiband Radios, Tactical Headsets, Wearable Computers, Embedded Antennas), Connectivity (Wearable Personal Area Network, Compact Connectors, Wires and Cables), Navigation (Dismounted PNT, Personal Recovery Devices, Dismounted IFF), Vision & Surveillance (Imaging, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality), Exoskeleton (Passive Exoskeleton, Powered Exoskeleton), Others), End User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, Naval Forces)

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Military Wearables Owing to Growing Asymmetric Warfare

Growing Focus on Military Modernization Program Globally

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Development of Lightweight Military Wearables

Restraints

High Preference for Conventional Warfare Systems in the Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Integration of Nanotechnology in the Military Wearables and Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies Such As India, China, and Others

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Understanding market effectiveness on a continual basis helps determine the potential of expenses and allow to use best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make effective strategies and identify why target market is not giving attention we ensure Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to pool out market sizing by value and Volume* (if Applicable). The study also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Military Wearable Market to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

