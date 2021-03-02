Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline Insights 2021 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) is a cancer of the lymphatic system. It occurs when tumors develop from the lymphocytes. A lymphocyte is a type of white blood cell. NHL is more common than Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The main difference between Hodgkin’s lymphoma and NHL is the presence of a type of abnormal cell called the Reed-Sternberg cell. This type of abnormal cell is only present in Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hodgkin’s lymphoma and NHL have very different treatment options. Many types of cancers can spread to the lymph nodes. However, only cancers that start in the lymph tissue are considered lymphomas. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is divided into more than 30 types, classified based on the type of lymphocyte involved: B lymphocytes (B cells) or T lymphocytes (T cells).

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase I, II, and III), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key competitors, launch date along with product development activities.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline

There are many different types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), so classifying it can be quite confusing (even for doctors). Several different systems have been used, but the most recent system is the World Health Organization (WHO) classification. The WHO system groups lymphomas based on:

The type of lymphocyte the lymphoma starts in

How the lymphoma looks under a microscope

The chromosome features of the lymphoma cells

The presence of certain proteins on the surface of the cancer cells

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Symptoms

abdominal pain or swelling

chest pain

coughing

difficulty breathing

swollen lymph nodes

fatigue

a fever

night sweats

weight loss

Emerging Drugs included in the report

Obinutuzumab: Roche

Devimistat – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

CPI 818 : Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Treatment

Depending on the type and stage (extent) of the lymphoma and other factors, treatment options for people with NHL might include: Chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Immunotherapy for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Targeted Therapy Drugs for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Radiation Therapy for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, High-Dose Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Surgery for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline Report Scope

The Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

Table of content

Report Introduction Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Treatment Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment NHL Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) NHL Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Discontinued Products Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Product Profiles Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Key Companies Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Unmet Needs Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Future Perspectives Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Analyst Review Appendix Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Report Methodology

What are the report highlights?

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

In the coming years, the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) treatment market. Several potential therapies for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

