NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market in India By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country Forecast 2020-2026

NVH stands for noise, vibration, and harshness, and the noise is what the driver and passengers can hear, the vibration is what they can feel and the harshness is how much of an effect thumps, bumps, noise and vibration have on the cabin and its occupants. It is an aggregative indicator with which to measure the quality of automobile manufacturing. As many as one-third vehicle faults are related to the NVH of vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NVH (System, Parts, Materials) in India, including the following market information:

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market 2019 (%)

The global NVH (System, Parts, Materials) market was valued at 21790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22550 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period. While the NVH (System, Parts, Materials) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the NVH (System, Parts, Materials) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on NVH (System, Parts, Materials) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rubber Shock Absorber

Sound Insulation

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Auto Parts Market

Automobile Market

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020

(Estimated), (K Units)

Total India NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomoriko

Autoneum

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu

Nihon Tokushu Toryo

Zhong Ding

Cooper Standard

3M

Henkel

STP

Wolverine

Asimco technologies

