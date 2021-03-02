All news

Optical Lens Market in US By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country Forecast 2020-2026

An optical lens is a single, optically transparent device shaped/designed to allow the transmission and refraction of light to create a specific and controlled optical outcome. Optical Lenses, which may consist of a single or multiple elements, are used in a wide variety of applications from mobile phone to microscopy. Many industries utilize Optical Lenses, including life sciences, imaging, industrial, or defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Lens in US, including the following market information:

US Optical Lens Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Optical Lens Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

US Optical Lens Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Optical Lens Market 2019 (%)

The global Optical Lens market was valued at 13570 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17970 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. While the Optical Lens market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Optical Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Optical Lens production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Optical Lens Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

US Optical Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Resin Lens

Optical Glass Lens

US Optical Lens Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

US Optical Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cameras

Automotive

Mobilephone

Surveillance

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Optical Lens Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Optical Lens Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Optical Lens Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total US Optical Lens Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Canon

Tamron

Union

YTOT

Sony

Zeiss

Fujifilm

CBC

Kinko

Lida Optical and Electronic

Newmax

LARGAN

Sunny Optical

GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)

Sekonix

Kantatsu

Kolen

Cha Diostech

Asia Optical

