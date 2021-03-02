Organic Milk Market Research Report 2021

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Milk in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Organic Milk Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Organic Milk Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)

Germany Organic Milk Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Organic Milk Market 2019 (%)

The global Organic Milk market was valued at 4652.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5827.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Organic Milk market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organic Milk production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Organic Milk Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)

Germany Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Organic Whole Milk

Organic 2% Milk

Organic 1% Milk

Organic Fat-free Milk

Others

Germany Organic Milk Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)

Germany Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Children

Adult

The Aged

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million L)

Total Germany Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Andechser Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers

Avalon Dairy

Bruton Dairy

Shengmu Organic Milk

Yili

Mengniu

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Milk Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Organic Milk Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Organic Milk Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Organic Milk Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Organic Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Organic Milk Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Milk Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Organic Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Organic Milk Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Organic Milk Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Organic Milk Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Milk Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Organic Milk Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Organic Milk Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Companies

….continued

