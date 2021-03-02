Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Allianz, AIG, Liberty Mutual

Latest released the research study on Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), China Pacific Insurance (China), Chubb Limited (United States), Geico (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), Prudential PLC (United Kingdom) and Zurich (Switzerland).

The Canadian personal accident and health insurance market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The Canadian personal accident and health insurance market was estimated to be around USD XXX Million in 2019 which is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising elder age population across Canada with health issues is spreading awareness regarding health insurance across the region, and an increasing number of road accidental cases across the Canadian region is expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the 2nd half of FY 2021.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Accidental Cases Propelling the Demand for Personal Accident Insurance

Presence of a Large Number of Old Age Population Generating Health Concerns & Propelling the Demand for Health Insurance in the Region

Market Trend

Rising Awareness Regarding the Investments in Health Insurance Sector Owing to Tax Savings

Opportunities

Rising Disposable Income of Canadian Population Propelling the Investments in Insurance Sector Across Canada

Health Concerns After the COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to generate Future Opportunities During the Forecast Period

Restraints

Longer Time for Insurance Claims

Challenges

COVID-19 has Created Challenges for the Market Vendors in FY 2020

The Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Accidental Insurance, Personal Health Insurance), Demographics (Minor, Adults, Senior Citizen), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Coverage (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

