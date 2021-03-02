Precast Concrete Market by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2030 | CAGR of 5.3% | Says FMI Analyst

A recent market study published by FMI on the precast concrete market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Precast Concrete Market: Segmentation

Product End Use Region Structural Building Components Architectural Building Components Transportation Products Water & Waste Handling Products Others Residential Non-residential Infrastructure North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the precast concrete Market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the precast market, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 04 – Global Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the precast concrete market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the chitosan market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Products

This chapter provides details about the market on the basis of products has been classified into structural building components, architectural building components, transportation products, water & waste handling products, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceaniam and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 8 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on product, end-use, and countries in North America.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the precast concrete market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 10 -Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the precast concrete products market in East Asia.

Chapter 12 – South Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in South Asia by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Market in South Asia.

Chapter 13 – Oceania Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in Oceania by focusing on Australia, New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of products in the Oceania market.

Chapter 14 – Middle East & Africa Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the precast concrete market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 15 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 16 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Boral Limited, Lafarge, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Olson Precast Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Forterra, Tindall Corporation, Spancrete, and ELO Beton.

Chapter 17 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the precast concrete market report.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the precast concrete market.

